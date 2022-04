In Popasna, Luhansk region, after the shelling by the Russian invaders, a house collapsed. Three people were killed, one woman was saved. Serhii Haidai, the Chairman of the Luhansk Regional Military Administration, announced this, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

So, Haidai said that as a result of a shell hitting the house, the walls collapsed, people were hiding in the basement of the house. They got trapped in the rubble.

"They were hiding in the basement from Russian shells. But it was this house that got shelled. There was a collapse of the walls and the ceiling to the basement itself. People got trapped in the rubble," he writes.

After the collapse, the house caught fire. Rescuers managed to extinguish the flame, but the three people there were already without signs of life.

"One woman survived," Haidai noted.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on Tuesday, April 26, the Russian invaders continue to shell the residential areas of Kharkiv. As a result of today's shelling, three people were killed, seven more were wounded.

On Tuesday, April 26, in Zaporizhzhia, two guided missiles of the Russian invaders hit an enterprise. It is previously known about one killed and one wounded.