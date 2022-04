On Tuesday morning, April 26, 2 cruise missiles of the Russian troops flew over the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant. Then explosions from their fall were recorded in the city. This is stated in the message of Energoatom in Telegram.

It is reported that the missiles flew over the nuclear power plant at low altitude. Then, the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration reported explosions in the city.

"Today, at 06:41 a.m. and 06:46 a.m., 2 cruise missiles of the enemy flew at a low altitude over the site of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in the direction of Zaporizhzhia. Subsequently, explosions from Russian cruise missiles were recorded in Zaporizhzhia," the statement says.

Energoatom noted that Russian nuclear terrorism is on the rise, the threat is getting worse, and 36 years after the Chornobyl tragedy, the Russian Federation is exposing the whole world to the danger of another nuclear catastrophe.

“The flight of missiles at low altitude directly over the Zaporizhzhia NPP site, where 7 nuclear installations with a huge amount of nuclear material are located, creates huge risks. After all, missiles can hit one or more nuclear installations, and this threatens a nuclear and radiation catastrophe for the whole world,” Petro Kotin, Head of the Energoatom national nuclear energy generating company state enterprise said.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, the invaders are placing Grads near Europe's largest nuclear power plant.

On March 12, the Russian invaders announced that the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant would become the property of Rosatom and should operate in accordance with its decrees.