The Russian military damaged 2 main gas pipelines in eastern Ukraine.

Ukrainian News Agency learned this from a statement of the Gas Transmission System Operator of Ukraine (GTS Operator of Ukraine) LLC.

"Over the past week, as a result of hostilities, 2 main gas pipelines in eastern Ukraine were damaged. Due to the danger of gas leakage and the inability to gain access to repair damaged sections, the GTS Operator of Ukraine was forced to stop the operation of a number of gas distribution stations (GDS) in Donetsk, Luhansk and Kharkiv regions," the statement said.

The number of disconnected GDS increased from 39 to 51 over the week, while a significant part of the stations were disconnected due to massive damage to the gas distribution networks of the regional and city gas companies.

"The most disconnected gas distribution stations are on the territory of Luhansk, Donetsk and Kharkiv regions - almost 60% of the total. Dozens of settlements remain completely or partially without gas supply. The possibility of repair work is limited due to prolonged hostilities. In the de-occupied territories of Sumy, Kyiv and Chernihiv regions the damaged gas transportation infrastructure was repaired in a short time. Gas supply to the residents of the regions has either already been restored or it is planned in the near future after the repair and readiness of the gas networks of the regional gas companies," the statement says.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, on April 16, the GTS Operator of Ukraine resumed the operation of all gas distribution stations in Kyiv region.