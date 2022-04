Evacuation Train To Depart From Donetsk Region On Tuesday - Luhansk Governor Haidai

On Tuesday, April 26, an evacuation train will depart from Pokrovsk, Donetsk region.

Serhii Haidai, Chairman of the Luhansk Regional Military Administration, announced this on his Telegram channel with reference to a statement from the Ukrzaliznytsia joint-stock company, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Haidai noted that the Pokrovsk-Chop train would arrive at the railway station in Pokrovsk at 04:30 p.m.

"For the evacuation of residents of Luhansk and Donetsk regions at 04:30 p.m., an evacuation free train will be sent to the station in Pokrovsk. 04:30 p.m. - 234/233 Pokrovsk-Chop," the chairman of the administration wrote.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, earlier Haidai urged residents of Luhansk region not to delay the evacuation.