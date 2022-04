The Russian military launched missile attacks on Zaporizhzhia on Tuesday morning, as a result of which 1 person was killed and 1 was injured.

The Zaporizhia Regional Military Administration announced this in a Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Information about the morning enemy attack. It is known that in the morning 2 rashist guided missiles hit the territory of one of the city's enterprises. The third missile exploded in the air. Infrastructure facilities of the enterprise were damaged and destroyed," the statement says.

It is indicated that the relevant services are working at the scene.

According to preliminary information, one person was killed and one injured.

According to the statement, work is underway to eliminate the consequences of the incident, so information on the number of victims may change.

Earlier, the regional administration reported that on Tuesday at 06:50 a.m. the invaders launched missile attacks on Zaporizhzhia.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, on April 21, the Russian military launched missile attacks on Zaporizhzhia, there were no casualties.