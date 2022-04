Invaders Suffering Losses During Attempts Of Aerial Reconnaissance In Territory Of Odesa Region

The Russian invaders are suffering losses in the course of ongoing attempts at aerial reconnaissance on the territory of Odesa region.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has announced this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Units of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation are trying to carry out aerial reconnaissance over the territory of Odesa region. They are suffering losses," the authority reports.

According to the General Staff, in the Pivdennobuzke direction, the enemy carried out single shelling of units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine along the entire line of collision.

Reconnaissance activity is recorded in the area of ​​​​the administrative border of Mykolaiv region.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, on April 23, Russian troops launched a missile attack on Odesa, as a result of which 5 people were killed and 18 were injured.