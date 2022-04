Russia Trying To Advance To Sloviansk And Kramatorsk And May Attack Zaporizhzhia - British Intelligence

Russian troops are likely trying to cordon off well-fortified Ukrainian positions in eastern Ukraine. This is stated in the intelligence review of the British Ministry of Defense, published on the morning of April 26.

Thus, the town of Kreminna is reported to have fallen, and heavy fighting is underway south of Izium as Russian troops attempt to advance into the cities of Sloviansk and Kramatorsk from the north and east.

The authority also noted that Ukrainian forces are preparing defenses in Zaporizhzhia for a possible Russian attack from the south.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, the authority’s report on Sunday, April 24, stated that last week Ukraine repulsed numerous attacks by Russian troops along the line of contact in Donbas.

Meanwhile, the Russian military is trying to storm Popasna in Luhansk region.

Also, the Russian military is trying to attack in Kharkiv region.

Earlier, the Russian military stepped up the assault on Kharkiv region, but suffered losses and retreated.

On Tuesday morning, the Russian invaders fired on Zaporizhzhia.