The German authorities intend to officially approve the supply of Gepard self-propelled anti-aircraft guns to Ukraine.

Reuters reports this with the reference to a member of one of the ruling coalition parties of the Bundestag.

Today, April 26, a U.S.-initiated meeting of representatives of over 20 countries will be held at the Ramstein Air Base, where it is planned to discuss the supply of heavy weapons to the Ukrainian military, which is necessary to counter Russian troops.

According to the German MP, at this meeting, German Defense Minister Christina Lambercht is going to propose the transfer of Gepard anti-aircraft guns to the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU).

The agency recalls that German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, who the day before was subjected to harsh criticism within the country due to the lack of supplies of heavy weapons to Ukraine, promised to transfer anti-tank and anti-aircraft weapons to the Ukrainian military.

As earlier reported, last week, U.S. Department of Defense spokesman John Kirby announced that on April 26 Germany will host a meeting of representatives of more than 20 countries, during which the issue of providing Ukraine with military assistance will be discussed.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, on Saturday, April 23, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had a telephone conversation with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson. The latter assured the Ukrainian leader that Britain was preparing a new military aid package that would also include heavy weapons.

And U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken and U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, during a recent trip to Ukraine, informed Zelenskyy about the allocation of new military assistance to the Armed Forces of Ukraine.