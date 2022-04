In the so-called Transnistrian Moldavian Republic (TMR), unidentified persons blew up a radio and television center in the population center of Mayak, destroying two communication towers broadcasting Russian radio stations in the region.

This is reported by the Moldovan edition of NewsMaker with reference to local Telegram channels.

The incident occurred in the morning of Tuesday, April 26, in the town of Mayak, Grigoriopol district of the unrecognized republic. As a result of two explosions, the two most powerful antennas of the Transnistrian radio and television center were destroyed.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, on Monday, April 25, in the city of Tiraspol of the unrecognized TMR, several explosions occurred near the building of the Ministry of State Security.

Later, the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine reported that the explosions in the capital of the unrecognized republic were a planned provocation by the Russian special services in order to whip up anti-Ukrainian sentiment and possibly involve the TMR population in the war against Ukraine.

Recall, on April 24, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that in the territory of the unrecognized Transnistrian Russian curators were spreading rumors about the republic being drawn into the war against Ukraine.