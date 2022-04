Russian military failed an offensive in the direction of Novomykhailivka and Mariyinka, Donetsk region.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has written this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The enemy is trying to assault on the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine using mortars, cannon artillery, multiple launch rocket systems along the entire line of collision.

In the Severodonetsk direction, the enemy is conducting military operations in the area of ​​​​the village of Rubizhne.

In the Popasna direction, they are trying to capture Popasna, fighting continues.

In the Avdiyivka direction, the enemy is trying to conduct offensive operations, but to no avail.

In the Zaporizhia direction, the enemy is conducting offensive military operations in the direction of the settlement of Trudoliubivka, the fighting continues.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, the Russian military is trying to advance in Kharkiv region.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine repelled six enemy attacks and shot down two aircraft in Donbas.