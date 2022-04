Ukrainian Military Repels 6 Enemy Attacks And Shoots Down 2 Aircraft In Donbas On Monday

Ukrainian servicemen on Monday, April 25, repelled 6 enemy attacks and shot down 2 aircraft in the Donbas.

This is stated in the message of the headquarters of the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"During the current day, April 25, the servicemen of the Joint Forces group successfully repelled 6 enemy attacks," it says.

Also, Ukrainian defenders destroyed 4 tanks, 5 artillery systems, 13 armored units and 15 vehicles, 2 fuel tankers and 1 anti-aircraft gun.

Air defense units shot down 2 aircraft and 3 unmanned aerial vehicles of the Orlan-10 type.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on April 24, Ukrainian servicemen repelled 7 enemy attacks in the Donbas.