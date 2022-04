SpaceX inventor and CEO Elon Musk has clinched a deal to buy Twitter Inc (TWTR.N) for USD 44 billion. This was reported by Reuters on Monday, April 25.

It is a seminal moment for the 16-year-old company that emerged as one of the world's most influential public squares and now faces a string of challenges, the agency writes.

At the end of last year, the company's shares were about USD 70, Musk managed to negotiate a price of USD 54.5 per share.

"Free speech is the bedrock of a functioning democracy, and Twitter is the digital town square where matters vital to the future of humanity are debated," Musk said in a statement.

The shares rose about 6% following the news. The deal was approved by the board and is now subject to a shareholder vote.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on March 5, SpaceX founder Elon Musk announced that his company Starlink would not block Russian news resources.

On April 19, the Minister of Digital Transformation of Ukraine Mykhailo Fedorov said that Elon Musk's Starlink company was working on opening a representative office in Ukraine so that not only the military, but also ordinary Ukrainians could use high-speed Internet.

On April 13, Ukrzaliznytsia received 15 Starlink stations from a Ukrainian IT company.