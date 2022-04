Russian troops have shelled Sumy region from the territory of Russia, no one was injured.

The chairman of the Sumy Regional Military Administration Dmytro Zhyvytskyi announced this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The Bilopillia community. Tonight there was a provocative shelling of our territory from enemy positions located in Russia," he wrote.

Zhyvytskyi added that there were no casualties as a result of the shelling.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on April 13, Zhyvytskyi reported that the invaders killed more than 100 civilians in Sumy region.