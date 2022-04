Explosions In City Council And Police Station In Kreminna, All Collaborators There Killed - Herashchenko

In the occupied Kreminna in Luhansk region, explosions thundered in the buildings of the City Council and the police station, no one survived from the collaborators who were at the time of the explosion in the mayor's office.

Anton Herashchenko, adviser to the Minister of Interior Affairs Denys Monastyrskyi, wrote about this on his Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"As a result of the gas explosion in the city council building in the city of Kreminna, no one survived. Along with the gas explosion in the building of the City Council, there was a second explosion of household gas in the district police station, where a group of collaborators gathered at the meeting at that moment, who served the invaders," he wrote.

Herashchenko added that the terrorist organization Luhansk People's Republic believes that the explosions in the buildings of the City Council and the police of Kreminna are not caused by an explosion of household gas, but by a blow inflicted by the Bayraktar reconnaissance and strike drone in order to disrupt the election of the so-called "people's mayor."

"The fact is that until the occupier's foot stepped on Ukrainian soil, nothing exploded in Kreminna," he concluded.

The chairman of the Luhansk regional military administration, Serhii Haidai, also reported on his Telegram channel about the explosions in Kreminna.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Haidai said that 80% of the territory in Luhansk region is already under Russian control.