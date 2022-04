President’s Office Tells How To Recover Funds Of Russia Frozen Abroad To Compensate For Damage To Ukraine

The Office of the President, together with the Ministry of Justice, has developed mechanisms for collecting funds frozen abroad from the Russian Federation to compensate for damage caused to Ukraine as a result of the war.

This is stated in the message of the Office of the President with reference to the deputy head of the Office Andrii Smyrnov, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"We have several plans to achieve this at once (collection of funds of the Russian Federation frozen abroad). The main one is the signing of an international treaty providing for the removal of immunity from the funds of the Russian Federation and sending them to affected citizens and legal entities, as well as for the restoration of infrastructure. Plan B is the adoption of the relevant law in each jurisdiction where funds were frozen. In some countries, such bills have already been registered," Smyrnov is quoted in the message.

The deputy head of the President's Office noted that negotiations with international partners will continue this week.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal claims that at least USD 600 billion will be needed to restore Ukraine.