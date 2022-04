In the village of Staryi Krym, near Mariupol, a third mass grave was discovered.

This is stated in the message of the Mariupol City Council on the Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"A mass grave was discovered in the village of Staryi Krym. This is the third mass burial place near Mariupol. The satellite recorded excavated trenches on the territory of the Starokrymskyi cemetery. They appeared on March 24 - after the village was occupied by the Russians," it says.

It is indicated that in the satellite image of Planet we can see that the length of the trench is 60-70 meters.

Two weeks later, according to a satellite image dated April 7, the burial site increased and part of the trenches were buried.

On April 24, new trenches were recorded.

The total length of the mass burial site increased to more than 200 meters.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on April 22, the deputy mayor of Mariupol, Petro Andriushchenko, said that a mass grave of killed Mariupol residents was discovered in the Livoberezhnyi district of the city.

On April 21, the mayor of Mariupol Vadym Boichenko said that near the village of Manhush, located near Mariupol, local residents found a 30-meter mass grave dug by the Russian military.