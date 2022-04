President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has appointed Tamila Tasheva as the Permanent Representative of the President in the Russian-annexed Crimea, dismissing Anton Korynevych from this position.

This is stated in decrees No. 273 and 274 of April 25, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Tasheva since October 2019 has held the position of Deputy Representative of the President in Crimea, she is the co-founder of the KrymSOS public organization.

Previously, she was the PR manager of the Tik music group and assistant to the Commissioner of ex-President Petro Poroshenko for the Affairs of the Crimean Tatar People.

The message of the Office of the President notes that personnel changes in the representation of the President in Crimea were planned even before the armed aggression of Russia.

During the work of the representative team, a significant institutional development of the body took place, a strategy for the development of the representative office under the temporary occupation of the territory of Crimea was approved, in addition to the office in Kherson, an office of the representative office in Kyiv was opened, dealing with strategic issues of the de-occupation of the Crimean peninsula, and the representative team was increased.

In 2021, a strategy for the de-occupation and reintegration of Crimea was developed and approved, a number of laws were adopted regulating the status of indigenous peoples of Ukraine, protecting the rights of internally displaced persons from Crimea and residents of the temporarily occupied territory of Crimea.

The representative office systematically monitors the situation on the peninsula and informs other authorities, the public, international partners.

In August 2021, with the active participation of the representative team, the constituent summit of the Crimean platform was held, and the national office of the Crimean platform was created on the basis of the body.

The de-occupation and reintegration of Crimea is a strategic task of the leadership of Ukraine.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Zelenskyy in June 2019 appointed Korynevych, who was previously a teacher at the Institute of International Relations of the Shevchenko National University of Kyiv, as the Representative of the President in Crimea.

Zelenskyy at a press conference on April 23 said that in negotiations with Russia, the issues of guarantees of the security and neutrality of Ukraine, the fate of the Donbas and Crimea are relevant, everything else is not so significant.

On March 29, Ukraine officially offered the Russian side key positions on a security guarantee agreement, as well as to resolve the issue of the temporarily occupied Crimea after the end of the war during bilateral negotiations over the next 15 years.