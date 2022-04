Invaders Forcing Residents Of Velyka Oleksandrivka In Kherson Region To Leave Village Until April 28

The Russian military is forcing residents of the occupied village of Velyka Oleksandrivka (Kherson region) to leave the village before April 28.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"In the temporarily captured territory of Kherson region, in the urban-type settlement of Velyka Oleksandrivka, the invaders announced to the local population the need to leave the settlement by April 28. Forced evacuation will be applied to residents who have not complied with the order," it was said.

In addition, in the occupied Enerhodar of Zaporizhzhia region, employees of the Federal Security Service of Russia continue filtration activities.

In the temporarily captured territories of Kharkiv and Luhansk regions, the enemy is engaged in looting and robbery of the local population, paying special attention to the seizure of alcoholic beverages and food.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Russian military is concentrating attacks on railway junctions in order to destroy the supply of military-technical assistance from partner states.