Turkey Will Consider Possibility Of Additional Supplies Of Petroleum Products To Ukraine - Economy Ministry

Turkey will consider the possibility of additional supplies of petroleum products to Ukraine.

This is stated in the message of the Ministry of Economy, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the report, the First Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Economy of Ukraine Yulia Svyrydenko held talks with the Minister of Trade of the Republic of Turkey Mehmet Mus on further cooperation between Ukraine and Turkey, one of the issues of which was the supply of petroleum products to Ukraine.

"We continue to help Ukrainian importers reorient supply channels from the Russian Federation and the Republic of Belarus. The Turkish side will consider the possibility of allocating additional volumes for Ukraine," the message says.

The parties also discussed the restoration of maritime supplies of products from Ukraine to Turkey and the establishment of a number of alternative transportation options, the supply of Turkish equipment for processing agricultural products to Ukraine and insurance for the supply of subcontracted raw materials to Ukraine for processing.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the A-95 Consulting Group claims that in mid-March the first fuel truck with oil products from Lithuania arrived in Ukraine.

Earlier, Belarus banned the transit of Lithuanian oil products, including to Ukraine.