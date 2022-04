In the city of Tiraspol, in the unrecognized Pridnestrovian Moldavian Republic, three explosions thundered near the building of the Ministry of State Security. This was reported by the Russian media on Monday, April 25.

The Pridnestrovec Telegram-channel reported that three explosions thundered near the building, as a result of which windows were broken.

"There are reports that there are no casualties or fatalities. Today is a day off, the building was empty. The glass is broken on the second floor of the building, just where the minister's office is located," КП.ру writes.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on March 24, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced that Russian curators of local authorities in the unrecognized Pridnestrovian Moldavian Republic were spreading rumors about its involvement in the war with Ukraine.

On April 20, the General Staff of the Armed Forces announced that from Transnistria the threat of Russian invasion remains low.

On April 22, the acting commander of the Central Military District of the Russian Federation Rustam Minnekayev said that during the "second phase of the special operation" in Ukraine, the Russian invaders want to establish full control over the Donbas and the south of Ukraine, as well as provide a land corridor to Crimea.