A new species of Cucurbitaceae called Hemsleya revoluta. Photo by Xinhua.

Chinese researchers have discovered a new species of Cucurbitaceae in central China's Hubei Province, according to the Wuhan Botanical Garden, Chinese Academy of Sciences, informed The Xinhua News Agency.

The new species, Hemsleya revoluta, has a revolute, yellow-green, globose corolla completely enveloping the calyx and ovary, and smooth seed margins.

The researchers identified it as a new species through extensive field research and comparison, taxonomic literature research and specimens studies.

"The discovery of the new species plays a positive role in advancing the systematic and medicinal botany research of the Hemsleya family", – said Li Xinwei, associate researcher of the Garden.