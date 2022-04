The Russian military captured Novotoshkivske (Luhansk region) after the village was effectively "razed to the ground" by airstrikes.

Chairman of the Luhansk Regional Military Administration Serhii Haidai wrote about this on his Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"There was nothing to capture there. Russian troops took the scorched earth of Novotoshkivske. After a long destruction by airstrikes, the Russians occupied Novotoshkivske, which is part of the Horska military civilian administration," he said.

Haidai added that fighting continues for other settlements of the community, the tactics of the enemy are the same - to "raze to the ground" everything.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, the Russian military destroyed at least 7 Orthodox churches in Luhansk region.