As a result of missile attacks by Russian invaders of Zhmerynka and Koziatyn in Vinnytsia region, 5 people were killed, another 18 were injured. This is stated in the message of the Vinnytsia regional prosecutor's office.

Thus, it is reported that Russia launched missile strikes on transport infrastructure facilities. According to preliminary data, 5 people were killed, 18 more were injured.

The SSU directorate in Vinnytsia region opened criminal proceedings under Part 3 of Article 110 of the Criminal Code (deliberate actions committed with the aim of changing the borders of the territory or the state border of Ukraine, which led to the death of people and other grave consequences).

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, on Monday, April 25, the Russian invaders launched 2 missile attacks on railway facilities in Rivne region.

The city of Kremenchuk, Poltava region, came under missile fire from the invaders, 9 missiles flew there on April 24.

In Lviv region, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed 1 enemy missile, another missile hit near the Chervone railway station.