The Chang'e-5 lunar mission-related devices and models at the National Astronomical Observatories of China in Beijing. Photo by Xinhua/Jin Liwang.

The Chang'e-5 lunar mission-related devices and models at the National Astronomical Observatories of China in Beijing. Photo by Xinhua/Jin Liwang.

China will start engineering development of the fourth phase of its lunar exploration program this year, according to a senior official of the China National Space Administration (CNSA), informed The Xinhua News Agency.

"The Chang'e-6, Chang'e-7 and Chang'e-8 lunar probes will be launched successively, and the country will endeavor to make breakthroughs in key technologies and build an international lunar research station", – Wu Yanhua, CNSA's deputy director, told an online launch ceremony.

He said the Chang'e-6 will take samples from the far side of the moon. The administration is planning to set up a satellite constellation around the moon to provide communication and navigation services.

The main goal of the fourth phase is to carry out scientific exploration on the moon's south pole and set up a fundamental type of lunar scientific research station. The fourth phase will be carried out in three steps, with the Chang'e-6, Chang'e-7 and Chang'e-8 probes being launched before 2030.