Agrarians of the regions returned under the control of Ukraine receive Starlink satellite Internet.

The Ukrainian Agrarian Business Club association (UCAB) has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Starlink helps farmers produce sowing campaign in Ukraine.

"With the return of the territories of Kyiv, Chernihiv, Sumy and some districts of other regions under the control of Ukraine, agrarians actively began to resume their work and plans for sowing. At the same time, the absence or very unstable telecommunications in many regions was a significant problem for many agricultural producers in the direction of recovery and coordination of work. The solution to the problem was the provision of Starlink satellite Internet communication systems from Elon Musk for agricultural producers in the affected regions,” the statement says.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in early April, the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) handed over 5,000 Starlink satellite Internet stations to Ukraine.

On February 28, Vice Prime Minister, Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov announced that the first batch of Starlink satellite Internet stations had arrived in Ukraine.