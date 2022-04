Stefanchuk Assures Constitution Will Not Be Amended Regarding Ukraine's NATO Membership

Verkhovna Rada Chairman Ruslan Stefanchuk is confident that parliament will not amend the Constitution regarding the course towards full membership in the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO).

He said this in an interview with the Ukrainian Pravda edition, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The speaker sees no need to make changes if Ukraine receives clear security guarantees from a number of states.

According to Stefanchuk, the relevant security guarantees of Ukraine should fundamentally differ from the Budapest Memorandum.

The course on the European Union and NATO, recorded in the Constitution, in his opinion, is "our promising visions for the future."

He claims that the main priority for the Ukrainian authorities is the security of Ukrainian citizens, and this requires security guarantees.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, previously Stefanchuk admitted the possibility of amending the Constitution in terms of Ukraine's course towards NATO membership amid negotiations with Russia, but then denied his statement.