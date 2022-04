The states of the European Union have not reached an agreement on a complete embargo or increase in duties on imports of Russian oil and gas.

European Pravda writes this with reference to Die Welt.

"Stopping oil and gas imports or a punitive tariff would be important to put pressure on Putin and bring him to the negotiating table. But at the moment in the EU we do not have a single position on this issue," said the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell.

"There is no final proposal for an embargo on oil and gas yet," he said.

All EU countries are working to reduce their dependence on Russian oil and gas, Borrell said, adding that he believes the bloc will ultimately be able to reduce that dependence.

"At some point this will happen, and then Russia will painfully feel that the income from the oil and gas business is leaving," he added.

Some EU countries strongly oppose the import ban. Germany and Austria, which receive most of their natural gas from Russia, have strongly opposed cutting off oil and gas supplies until they find sufficient alternative sources of supply.

Hungary has categorically ruled out a ban on gas and oil imports.

In principle, an oil embargo is more likely than a ban on gas imports, since it is easier for EU countries to find alternative oil suppliers. Many manufacturers around the world can increase production at least in the medium term.

Besides, a lot of oil already enters the EU by sea, while most of the gas goes through pipelines.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Ministry of Economy expects Ukraine to become a full-fledged member of the European Union in 2024.

Besides, Austria opposed Ukraine's accession to the EU.