Russia Has Not Abandoned Plans To Use Chemical Weapons In Mariupol - Intelligence

Chemical weapons can be used against people on the territory of the Azovstal plant.

This was reported by the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

According to the latest data, in order to avoid losses among the military personnel of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation, the so-called “smoking out” of Ukrainian defenders and civilians from the premises of the enterprise can be carried out.

"For this, the Russian leadership plans to carry out bombing and missile strikes with artillery and aviation munitions - carriers of military poisonous substances. In parallel, Russian units of the "radiation, chemical and biological protection troops" will use aerosols with chemical weapons," the Main Intelligence Directorate reports.

Ukrainian intelligence officials note that the words of Russian President Putin in a video fragment of a conversation with the Minister of Defense released by the media were taken out of context.

"The phrase about "lifting the siege of the approaches to the enterprise so that a fly does not fly" should be taken precisely in the context - to prevent anyone from leaving the catacombs alive. In particular, after the use of chemical weapons," the intelligence officers say.

Additional confirmation of the Kremlin's plans to use chemical weapons are:

- "Proactive work" - dissemination of false information about the presence of chemical and biological weapons in Ukraine;

- Selection and inspection of possible storage sites for ammunition (cylinders) with military poisonous substances.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, according to British intelligence, the siege of Mariupol exhausted many Russian units and reduced their combat capability.

The Russian Federation said they were ready to release civilians from the Azovstal plant.

Besides, in Mariupol, the occupiers opened "police" offices and demand that former police officers appear at the service.