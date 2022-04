The U.S. believes that Ukraine can win the war against Russia with the right equipment and support.

This was announced to journalists on Monday by Defense Minister Lloyd Austin after a visit to Kyiv, European Pravda reports with reference to CNN.

"As for their ability to win. The first step to victory is the belief that you can win. And because they believe that we can win. We believe that we - they - can win if they have the right equipment, the right support and we're going to do our best and continue to do our best," Austin told reporters.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, Zelenskyy discussed defense assistance, financial support, and U.S. security guarantees to Ukraine with Blinken and Austin.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the U.S. will continue to support Ukraine in the future. In his opinion, an independent Ukraine will last much longer than Russian President Vladimir Putin will "be on stage."

Meanwhile, UN Secretary General Guterres will visit Russia to meet with Putin and Lavrov.