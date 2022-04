Missile Strike On Substation In Lviv Region. Fire Liquidated, No Victims

In the Zolochivskyi district of Lviv region, a fire that arose due to missile shelling by the Russian invaders was liquidated. No one was wounded among the civilians. This was announced by the head of the Lviv Regional Military Administration Maksym Kozytskyi.

So, Kozytskyi said that the fire that arose as a result of hitting a traction substation was liquidated.

Also, Kozytskyi noted that no one was injured as a result of enemy shelling.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in Lviv region, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed one enemy missile, another missile hit in the area of the Krasne railway station.

Earlier, fires were recorded in two settlements of the Zolochivskyi district of Lviv region.

On the territory of Vinnytsia region on the morning of April 25, several explosions thundered. Residents are asked to remain calm and not distribute footage from the scene.