Meeting Of Lavrov And Kuleba In Istanbul Not Yet Prepared - Russian Foreign Ministry

As of April 25, preparations for a meeting between Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba are not being held. However, its implementation is not excluded. This was stated in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation, the propaganda Russian media RIA Novosti reports.

Thus, the publication, citing a statement by the Foreign Ministry, reports that preparations for a ministerial meeting in Istanbul are not yet underway.

However, it is noted that a face-to-face meeting is possible when "meaningful agreements" are reached.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, United Nations (UN) Secretary-General Antonio Guterres intends to visit Moscow on April 26 to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.

Meanwhile, Lavrov said the Russian military would not pause its offensive during future rounds of negotiations.

Peskov said in an interview with the British TV channel Sky News that Russian troops had suffered significant losses in Ukraine.