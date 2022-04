During the oath of allegiance to the Ukrainian people of the military personnel of the 243rd Battalion of Territorial Defense of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the mayor of the city of Irpin, Oleksandr Markushyn, expressed gratitude on behalf of the community and presented awards to a group of fighters who had defended Irpin from Russian invaders from the first days of the war.

This is reported by the official Telegram channel of the Irpin City Council.

Among those awarded with the award "For the Merits to the City of Irpin" is an employee of the Ukrainian News agency, senior sergeant Oleksandr Petrakovskyi.

The team of Ukrainian News congratulates their colleague on a well-deserved award.

"The editorial office is proud of Oleksandr Petrakovskyi, who from the first day of the Russian aggression joined the ranks of the territorial defense of Irpin and defended his native city from Russian invaders in the extremely difficult situation that had developed by that time. We look forward to the Victory and the return of Oleksandr to the work of our editorial office in peacetime," said the director of Ukrainian News Denys Ivanesko.

The battles for Irpin continued from February 27 to March 28, 2022, when the dilapidated city completely came under the control of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. As part of the attack on Kyiv, Russian troops sought to control Irpin, Bucha and Hostomel in order to cordon off and besiege the Ukrainian capital from the west. Due to the intensity of the offensive, the Kyiv Regional State Administration named Bucha, as well as Irpin, Hostomel, the M06 highway and Vyshhorod, the most dangerous places in Kyiv region.

On March 24, Irpin received the title of Hero City of Ukraine.