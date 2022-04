During Trip To Kyiv, Blinken And Austin Announce Allocation Of New Military Aid - U.S. Department Of State

The U.S. Department of State reports that during a trip to Kyiv, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin announced the allocation of new military assistance.

This is stated in the message of the U.S. Department of State, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

“Secretary Blinken informed President Zelenskyy that the United States intends to obligate more than $713 million in Foreign Military Financing (FMF) for Ukraine and 15 other Allied and partner nations in Central and Eastern Europe and the Balkan region,” reads the statement.

It is noted that more than USD 322 million in this obligation is for Ukraine and will provide support for the capabilities Ukraine needs as Russia’s forces train their focus on the Donbas; this assistance will also help Ukraine’s armed forces transition to more advanced weapons and air defense systems.

According to the report, this assistance will also help NATO Allies with backfilling capabilities they have donated to Ukraine from their own stockpiles.

Besides, the report notes that Blinken told Zelenskyy that on April 24 the Department notified Congress of a Foreign Military Sale of up to USD 165 million for non-standard ammunition for Ukraine.

The Department of State notes that since the start of Russia’s renewed invasion of Ukraine on February 24, the United States has committed roughly USD 3.7 billion in security assistance and has provided more than USD 4.3 billion since the start of the Biden Administration.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Blinken said that the United States will continue to support Ukraine in the future. In his opinion, independent Ukraine will last much longer than Russian President Vladimir Putin “will be on stage.”