Biden Announces Nomination Of Bridget A. Brink As U.S. Ambassador To Ukraine

U.S. President Joe Biden has officially announced the candidacy of Bridget A. Brink for the post of Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to Ukraine.

This is stated in a message on the White House website, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Today, President Biden announced his intention to nominate veteran U.S. diplomat Bridget A. Brink to serve as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to Ukraine," it was said.

It is noted that Brink is currently the U.S. Ambassador to the Slovak Republic.

Prior to that, she served as Senior Advisor and Deputy Assistant Secretary in the Bureau of European and Eurasian Affairs at the U.S. Department of State, with responsibility for issues related to Eastern Europe and the Caucasus.

She also served as Deputy Chief of Mission at the U.S. Embassies in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, and Tbilisi, Georgia.

Originally from Michigan, Brink is the recipient of numerous performance awards.

She holds Master’s degrees in International Relations and Political Theory from the London School of Economics and Political Science, as well as a Bachelor’s degree in Political Science from Kenyon College.

She speaks Russian and has studied Slovak, Serbian, Georgian, and French.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on February 2, the United States sent Ukraine a request for the appointment of Bridget Brink as U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine, and the Foreign Ministry launched an appropriate procedure for coordinating her candidacy.