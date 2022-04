The Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) claims that the Russian invaders are cynically shooting schoolchildren and the elderly in southern Ukraine.

The SSU reports this on its Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Artillery shelling of children walking to school with briefcases is called a manifestation of "courage" ... this shocking audio intercept by the SSU was made in the south of Ukraine," the SSU reports.

The special service released a recording of a conversation between the commander of the Russian reconnaissance battalion and the fire spotter.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, the invaders complain to their relatives about their commanders and choose how to take revenge on them. The SSU published an audio intercept.

The SSU intercepted a conversation between one of the Russian invaders and his mother, in which he confessed that Russian soldiers were killing civilians, including children. The mother tries to convince her son, declaring that in fact he is doing a "great thing".

The Russian invaders are going to raze the Azovstal plant in Mariupol, where the Ukrainian military is holding the defense and civilians are hiding.