This is stated in the intelligence review of the British Ministry of Defense.

Russia's decision to besiege rather than attack the Mariupol Azovstal steel plant means that many Russian units remain in the city and cannot be redeployed, it said. The Ukrainian defense of Mariupol also exhausted many Russian units and reduced their combat effectiveness, the British Ministry of Defense noted.

The review also notes that Russia has made little progress in some areas since it focused on the full occupation of Donbas.

"Without sufficient means of logistic and combat support, Russia has not yet achieved a significant breakthrough," the review notes.

Meanwhile, the Russian Ministry of Defense proposed that compensation payments to the families of fallen servicemen be controlled by the military, and not by civilian officials. This probably reflects a desire to hide from the local population the true extent of the damage to Russia.

We will remind, earlier Zelenskyy said that Ukraine is not yet ready for a military operation to unblock Mariupol.

Besides, a man was killed in Mariupol, who in 2015 was a gunner of Russian Grads on the Skidnyi subdistrict.