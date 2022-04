1 Killed And 7 Injured As Result Of Missile Attacks On Kremenchuk TPP And Oil Refinery - Poltava Governor

1 person was killed and 7 were injured as a result of missile attacks on the Kremenchuk thermal power plant (TPP) and the Kremenchuk oil refinery (Poltava region).

Head of the regional military administration Dmytro Lunin announced this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

“9 enemy missiles hit the Kremenchuk thermal power plant and again the Kremenchuk oil refinery the day before. Unfortunately, 1 person was killed, 7 people were injured, they had injuries of varying severity. There is significant damage to buildings, but all fires are localized,” he wrote.

Lunin noted that in almost all districts of the city there is no hot water due to the shelling of the thermal power plant.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, on April 24, the Russian military launched 9 missile strikes on the infrastructure of Kremenchuk.