On Monday, April 25, the Russian invaders launched 2 missile attacks on railway facilities in Rivne region. There were no casualties. This was announced by the head of the Rivne Regional Military Administration Vitalii Koval in Telegram.

Koval said that the invaders launched two missile attacks on the railway infrastructure, there were no casualties.

"The enemy launched two missile strikes on the railway infrastructure. The damage is being established, there are no casualties. We strongly recommend that you be in shelters during air alerts," he said.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, the city of Kremenchuk, Poltava region, came under missile fire from the invaders, 9 missiles flew there on April 24.

On Sunday night, the Russian military launched missile attacks on Pavlohradskyi district of Dnipropetrovsk region, 1 civilian was killed.

On April 23, in the afternoon, Odesa was hit by several cruise missiles. As a result of the shelling, several infrastructure facilities were damaged, and local media reported that a residential building had been hit.

Also on April 23, 4 civilians were killed and 9 were injured as a result of shelling by the invaders of settlements in Donetsk region.