Explosions Heard Vinnytsia Region, Residents Asked Not To Publish Photos And Not To Leave Shelters

In the territory of the Vinnitsa region in the morning of April 25, several explosions thundered. Residents are asked to remain calm and not to distribute footage from the scene. It is reported by the Vinnitsa Regional Military Administration.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, the risk of high-precision missile strikes by Russian occupiers remains throughout Ukraine. By such actions, the invaders are trying to prevent the movement of the Armed Forces to the east of the country.

And in Kharkiv region they defeated the battalion-tactical group of the invaders, it retreated to Russia.

Motuzianyk noted that, based on the activity of the invaders in eastern Ukraine in recent days, we can say that the decisive battle for Donbas had already begun.