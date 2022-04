Return Of U.S. Embassy: Diplomats To Gradually Return, Biden To Appoint Ambassador

U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken, during a closed visit to Kyiv, together with the head of the Pentagon, announced the gradual return of American diplomats to Ukraine and the nomination of a new ambassador.

This was reported by Western agencies, citing sources, in particular Reuters, writes the Yevropeiska Pravda online media.

American diplomats left the embassy in Kyiv almost two weeks before the February 24 invasion, moving some functions to Lviv and then moving on to Poland.

U.S. diplomats will resume cross-border day trips to Lviv in the coming weeks, and officials have begun fast-tracking plans to return diplomats to the Kyiv mission, a State Department spokesman said.

The official also said that on Monday, President Joe Biden will formally nominate Bridget Brink, who is the U.S. ambassador to Slovakia, as the U.S. ambassador to Ukraine. This position remained vacant for two years.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, on April 5, Turkey announced that it was returning the staff of its embassy to Kyiv.

As of April 18, diplomatic missions of the European Union, France, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Estonia, Poland, Turkey, Czech Republic, Slovenia, Vatican, Moldova, Georgia, Iran, Kazakhstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan were working in Kyiv.

Also, Head of the Presidential Office Andrii Yermak said that the British Embassy would resume work in Kyiv from next week.