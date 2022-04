Russian military are trying to storm Popasna, Luhansk region.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has written this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In the Donetsk and Tavriiskyi directions, the enemy carried out artillery shelling of the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In Mariupol, the enemy launched missile and bomb attacks on the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the territory of the Azovstal plant.

In the Pivdennyi Buh direction, the enemy fired at the positions of Ukrainian troops in the areas of the settlements of Kniazhivka and Mykolayivka.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, the Armed Forces of Ukraine repulsed seven enemy attacks in Donbas, thirteen tanks were destroyed.

Oleksii Arestovych, an adviser to the head of the Presidential Office, said that on Sunday, April 24, the Armed Forces of Ukraine once again attacked the airport in Chornobayivka, Kherson region, where the invaders' equipment is located.