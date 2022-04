The Russian invaders tried to carry out an assault in the directions of Izium - Barvenkove ​​and Izium - Sloviyansk but were unsuccessful.

That follows from the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In the Volyn, Polisskyi, and Siverskyi directions, the enemy did not conduct active operations, significant changes in the position and activities of enemy units, which ensures the protection of the Ukrainian-Belarusian and Ukrainian-Russian sections of the state border of Ukraine, were not revealed.

In the Slobozhanskyi direction, Russian invaders continue shelling from cannon artillery and multiple launch rocket systems at the settlements of Kharkiv, Karasovka, Prudianka, and Kororbochkine.

In the directions of Izium - Barvenkove, ​​and Izium - Sloviyansk, the enemy tried to carry out assault operations, but had no success, carried out shelling in the areas of the settlements of Velyka Kamyshevakha, Vernopillia, and Nova Dmytrivka.

In the Donetsk and Tavriiskyi directions, the enemy carried out artillery shelling of the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. In the city of Mariupol, the enemy conducted missile and bomb attacks on the positions of Ukrainian troops on the territory of the Azovstal plant. The enemy conducts assault actions of the settlement of Popasna.

In the Pivdennyi Buh direction, the enemy fired at the positions of Ukrainian troops in the areas of the settlements of Kniazhivka and Mykolayivka.

The Ukrainian Defense Forces inflict significant losses on the enemy.

Only in the territory of Donetsk and Luhansk regions over the past day, seven enemy attacks were repulsed, thirteen tanks, three artillery systems, seventeen armored vehicles, four armored combat vehicles and eighteen vehicles and four tankers were destroyed.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, in the south of Ukraine in Chornobayivka, the Armed Forces of Ukraine attacked Russian troops 17 times.