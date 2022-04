President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has congratulated incumbent President of France Emmanuel Macron on his victory in the presidential election, the second round of which was held on Sunday, April 24.

Zelenskyy announced this on Twitter, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to preliminary data, according to the results of the second round of the presidential elections in France on April 24, the incumbent President Macron received about 57% of the vote, defeating the leader of the far-right National Rally, Marine Le Pen.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, Zelenskyy discussed the investigation of Russian crimes and peace talks with Macron in a telephone conversation on April 14.

Zelenskyy announced on April 13 that he intends to discuss with Macron his position on the Russian genocide in Ukraine, after Macron refused to publicly call the crimes of the Russian army in Ukraine a genocide, since he considers Ukrainians and Russians to be fraternal peoples.