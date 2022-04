Adviser to Head of the Presidential Office Andrii Yermak, Oleksii Arestovych says that on Sunday, April 24, the Armed Forces of Ukraine conducted another strike on the airfield in the famous village of Chornobayivka, Kherson region. Occupiers machinery was hit there.

Arestovych has written this on Twitter, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In compliance with the latest data, Russian troops are taking measures restricting rights and freedoms of civilians in the temporarily occupied territories.

In particular, thy are infringing the right to movement in the population centers where they are preparing pseudo-referendums.

The enemy continues firing at cities, towns and villages in Mykolayiv and Kherson regions.

On April 14, the Armed Forces successfully hit the airfield in Chornobayivka for the 15th time.