Near the border with Ukraine in the city of Bryansk, Russia, a fire broke out at an oil depot overnight into Monday, April 25.

This is reported by TASS with reference to firefighters.

According to the report, the message that the fuel tanks caught fire was received at 2 a.m. Fire and rescue crews were sent to the place of the call according to the increased rank of the fire.

Netizens claim that powerful explosions were heard before the fire. Residents of houses located near the burning oil depot started to evacuate.

At the moment, the reasons for what is happening are not reported.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, one of the main buildings of the Research Institute of the Ministry of Defense was on fire in the Russian Federation.

Also, in Russian Belgorod, a freight train unexpectedly derailed.

In the city of Korolev, near Moscow, where many enterprises of the space and rocket industries are located, a major fire began.