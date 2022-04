Rescuers Neutralize 360 Explosive Objects In Kyiv Region On April 23

On April 23, rescuers of the State Emergency Service examined the settlements of Buchanskyi, Vyshhorodskyi and Brovarskyi districts of Kyiv region and neutralized 360 explosive objects.

Oleksandr Pavliuk, head of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration, announced this on a Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

On Saturday, April 23, rescuers examined the following settlements:

- Buchanskyi district: Bucha, Kachaly, Myrcha, Moshchun, Hostomel, Zdvyzhovka, Irpin, Shpytki, Liubymivka, Nalyvaikivka, Raska, Potashnia, Havronshchyna, Shybenne, Nove Zalissia;

- Brovarskyi district: Rusanov, Podlissia, Svetylnia, Pershe Travnia, Zoria, Semypolky, Bohdanivka, Velyka Dymerka, Lukianivka, Mokrets;

- Vyshhorodskyi district: Ivankiv, Dymer, Huta Mezhyhirska, Lytyinivka, Novi Petrivtsi, Liutizh, Sydorovychy, Razvazhev, Zhereva.

"Over the past 24 hours, during the work, specialists neutralized 360 explosive objects. And in total for the entire time - 21,789," Pavliuk said.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, on April 16, 3 rescuers were killed and 4 were seriously injured as a result of a cluster munition explosion during mine clearance near Kharkiv.