Russian Troops Build Up Control And Air Defense Systems In Donetsk And Tauride Directions - General Staff

Russian troops are building up control and air defense systems in the Donetsk and Tauride directions.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has announced this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"In the Donetsk and Tauride directions, the enemy is building up the command and air defense systems," the statement says.

The enemy continues to shell the positions of Ukrainian troops with mortars, artillery and multiple launch rocket systems along the entire line of confrontation. Inflicts air strikes by aircraft of operational-tactical aviation.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, Russian invaders are building pontoon crossings across the Chervona river near Severodonetsk (Luhansk region) and deploying Iskander missile systems in Belgorod region (Russia).