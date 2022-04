5 missiles hit infrastructure facilities in Poltava region.

This was announced by the head of the Poltava Regional Military Administration Dmytro Lunin in his Telegram.

"Five Russian missiles hit infrastructure facilities in the region. We are clarifying information about the victims and destruction. All the details later. The alarm continues, we are not leaving the shelters," the statement says.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, the duration of the curfew has been changed in Poltava region. From April 21, it starts at 10:00 p.m. and lasts until 05:00 a.m.

Besides, the Russian invaders on Friday evening, April 15, fired at Poltava region. As a result, one person was killed and another was injured. The blow was dealt to the economic infrastructure. The victim did not require hospitalization.

Also on Tuesday, April 12, Russian troops launched a missile attack on Myrhorod. As a result, the airfield infrastructure was damaged.

On April 6, in Sumy region, the Ukrainian military shot down an enemy missile that was flying in the direction of Poltava.