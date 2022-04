A partisan movement against the Z-fascists has intensified in Crimea. According to the participants of the movement, they do not have a single coordinating center, but act creatively, individually, but together with each other. This is stated in the message INzhyr media on Sunday, April 24.

"To date, they have carried out many actions, among which so far are piercing the wheels of cars whose owners support Z-fascism, posting leaflets with anti-war appeals. Then the guys promise to act more decisively. At the moment, they report that they have the addresses of the families of Russian occupiers from the Hvardiiske village, Simferopol district," the statement said.

Also, a channel called "Crimea - the city of partisan glory" appeared in Telegram, where participants show the results of the fight against Russian invaders.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, on April 22, the mayor of Melitopol, Ivan Fedorov, said that partisans had liquidated about a hundred Russians in the temporarily occupied Melitopol.

On April 20, partisan leaflets appeared in temporarily occupied Kherson, warning the Russian invaders and their supporters of retribution.

On April 16, unknown patriots successfully corrected fire on the Russian military in the temporarily occupied town of Tokmak, Zaporizhzhia region. Thanks to this, the entire personnel of the Russians, who unloaded 10 wagons with ammunition, was eliminated.

"Rail partisans" carried out several actions to render unusable railway tracks in 4 regions of the Russian Federation.

On March 25, the head of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense, Kyrylo Budanov, said that partisan detachments, which would remain behind Russian lines, had been prepared in advance.