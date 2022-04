Russian Military Stepped Up Assault On Kharkiv Region, But Suffered Losses And Retreated - General Staff

The Russian military stepped up the assault on settlements in Kharkiv region, but suffered losses and retreated.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

There is an intensification of offensive and assault operations of enemy units in the areas of the settlements of Pashkove, Dovhenke and Velyka Kamyshevakha.

The enemy had no success, suffered losses and was forced to retreat to the previously occupied lines.

In the Severodonetsk direction, the enemy tried to carry out assault actions in the direction of the settlements of Lyman and Yatskivka, but had no success.

The invaders established control over part of the Zarichne settlement.

The enemy tried to gain a foothold in the western, northwestern and eastern parts of Rubizhne, but did not achieve success.

The troops of the Russian Federation began to advance in the directions of the settlements of Orekhove and Nyzhne.

In the Popasna direction, the units of the invaders tried to gain a foothold on the achieved lines.

The enemy also regrouped and carried out replenishment of personnel and ammunition and preparations for further assault actions.

On the Kurakhivske direction, with the support of artillery, the enemy attempted an offensive in the direction of the settlements of Novomykhailivka and Mariinka, but had no luck.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, Russian invaders are shelling the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in several settlements of Kharkiv region.

The Russian invaders are building pontoon crossings across the Chervona river near Severodonetsk (Luhansk region) and deploying Iskander missile systems in Belgorod region (Russia).